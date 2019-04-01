15 detained and six injured in a group clash in Gujarat.

At least six persons were injured and 15 were taken under custody from a clash that happened between two communities Viramgam town in Gujrat district. The police have registered two FIRs against the case.

As per the details, the incident happened in Bhathipura are of the Viramgam Town in the afternoon when a woman was trying to hang her washed clothes in a wall built on the burial ground and some people objected it.

The incident turned violent when a group of people attached those who objected it.

The Superintendent of Police Rajendra Asari said the situation is under control.

“Six or seven persons were injured in the clash. An FIR was registered in the incident when we came to arrest the accused they started pelting stones against us. Following this, another FIR was registered against those who used stones against us” said the chief police officer.