5 fake cops use security siren to hijack vehicle from Dubai

Five men installed a security siren on their car and projected themselves as cops and hijacked vehicles from the Highway.

The gang has hijacked a vehicle which had a 11-year-old Indian Boy and his driver. After throwing the boy and driver away the gang took the car away. The stolen car was found abandoned later on.

The gang behind this were identified as Five Pakistani men aged between 25 and 41.

Lanbab police have registered that case. The police has arrested three men on behalf of the fingerprints received from the abandoned car.