‘Abuses from Congress are my badges of honor’ says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the abuses put forward by Congress party are his badges of honor. He also asserted that those verbal exploitations are like garlands and ornaments for him. The PM was addressing the public in a rally in Maharashtra.

Modi never forgot to congratulate the ISRO scientists for the successful launch of the EMISAT satellite. ” I am expressing my sincerest gratitude to ISRO for their achievement.

Modi targeted the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra and talked about infighting in NCP. He also added that the party is slipping from Sharad Pawar’s grip.

The alliance between Congress and NCP in Maharashtra is like Khumbhkaran. They sleep for six months when in power, gets up and goes to sleep again after eating public money,” PM Modi further said.