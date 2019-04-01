Amy Jackson announces pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post

Model turned actor Amy Jackson has shared an adorable post on her Instagram account. The gallant actor has said that they ( she and her fiance) could not wait to meet the young little one.

The actor who has created her career from Modeling platform was last seen in Rajinikanth’s 2.0 which had worldwide acclaim. The actress has made a remarkable place in the film industry.

The actress is expecting her first child with her fiance George Panayiotu.

“I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time…I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one,” she scribbled in the Instagram account.

Actor-singer Sophie Chowdry was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Amy on the pregnancy announcement.

Amy has announced her engagement in a similar manner in Instagram . Sharing a photo of George kissing her, Amy wrote, “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 – The start of our new adventure in life I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.”