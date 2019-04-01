Latest NewsSports

April fool prank; McCallum congratulates Elliot who came out of retirement; read to know more

Apr 1, 2019, 02:06 pm IST
The ace player from New Zealand McCallum has announced that Eliot will return to the team the next world cup.  The player had announced Eliot’s come back through his official Twitter account.

This was an April fool prank from the part of McCallum to the retired friend Eliot and the tweet is getting viral on social media.

Elliot had announced his retirement in the last year. The veteran has expressed his extreme gratitude for Eliot through his Twitter account.

But the tweet was a prank on behalf of the April Fool’s Day. Eliot has also replied to his tweet asking him to make necessary arrangement for his comeback.

“So great to see Elliot come out of retirement and make himself available for BLACKCAPS for this year’s World Cup ” McCallum tweeted.

