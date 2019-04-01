Asian Airgun Championship: Indian shooters bagged 18 medals

Indian shooters have made a clean sweep in 10m Air Rifle event at the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei. Continuing their dominance in the tournament, India has won 12 out of 14 gold medals so far. India currently have 12 gold, four silver and two bronze medals in its kitty.

On the fifth day of the competition today , Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan bagged the 10m Air Rifle men and women’s individual golds. Divyansh shot for silver while Shin’s aimed at bronze.

In the group event, India clinched the gold. In the women’s final, Elavenil also led from the front to shoot a score of 250.5 and emerge triumphant. The Indian women’s team of Elavenil, Apurvi and Meghana claimed the top spot with a combined total of 1878.6.