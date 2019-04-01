Latest NewsBusiness

Bank of Baroda becomes the 3rd largest bank in India

Apr 1, 2019, 08:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Bank of Baroda has become the third largest bank in India. The public sector bank has achieved this position after the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with the Bank of Broda. After the merger, It has become the third largest bank in the country after the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

The Bank of Baroda will novw have 9,500 branches,13,400 ATM’s and 85,000 employees to cater the need of 12 crore customers. The bank will have a business of 15 lakh crore of the balance sheet with deposits and advances of Rs.8.75 lakh crore and Rs.6.25 lakh crore respectievely.

The bank will have a 22% market share in Gujarat and 8-10%market share in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,

This is the second merger of public sector banks. Earlier in April 2017, State Bank of India had merged its five associate banks – State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of of Hyderabad and State Bank of of Bikanier and Jaipur.

Tags

Related Articles

talking while driving

If You talk in phone while you drive, your mobile phone will be seized for 24 hours

Jul 7, 2018, 12:17 pm IST

Yasin Malik Led JKLF Banned Under Anti-Terror Law by Indian Government

Mar 23, 2019, 07:32 am IST
BSNL provides phone sex

BSNL provides phone sex services to subscribers

Jun 13, 2017, 09:10 am IST
Alka

See the shocking glamorous pics of playback singer Alka Yagnik’s daughter

Mar 21, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close