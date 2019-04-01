BJP leader A.N.Radhakrishnan arrested for blocking Tripthi Desai

Senior BJP leader A.N.Radhakrishnan was arrested by police. Radhakrishnan, BJP state general secretary is the NDA candidate from Chalakkudy constituency. Radhakrishnan was arrested for blocking women’s ruights activist Tripthi Desai at Cochin International Airport. Nedumbasserry police has arrested him

There are five cases were registered against him for violating prohibition order in Nillakkal during Sabarimala protest, igniting Aiyyappa Jyothi and some other in connection with Sabarimala protest. He was granted bail after the arrest was registered.

Tripthi Desayi wasa blocked by devotees and Sabarimala Karama Samiti activists when she came to enter the Sabarimala Aiyyappa temple during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.