Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan: BSF jawan and a 5-yr-old killed

Apr 1, 2019, 11:27 pm IST
A five-year-old child and a BSF officer killed in the shelling of Pakistan forces in Kashmir. Five-year-old Sobia was killed and two persons suffered injuries when a shell exploded near their house in a village in Shahpur sub-sector along LoC late Monday afternoon. BSF officer has also died in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along LoC in Poonch district. Apart from the child, nine other civilians were injured in the Pakistani ceasefire violation.

Pakistan troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on Indian border
posts in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir . Pakistan troops used mortar and small fire arms along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of the border district.

Alert Indian troops gave a befitting reply to the firing.

