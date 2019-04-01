“Dare to Beat Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad”? Ramesh Chennithala Challenges Pinarayi Vijayan

After a lot of speculations and uncertainties, it was finally decided yesterday that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad for the upcoming Loksabha polls. The opposition has targeted Rahul Gandhi over his decision to contest from South saying that he is afraid of losing at Amethi.

The leader of Opposition at Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala has posed a challenge to Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan asking if he dares to beat Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad.

“Even if Modi come and contest at Wayanad, Rahul will still win. C.M is scared having sensed the defeat of the LDF in the upcoming elections. Rahul Gandhi’s candidature at Wayanad would help Congress score big in south Indian states” he said.

“Kerala CPI(M) leaders had opposed the coalition of secular forces in the country. They cannot be trusted. Since this is the first time that a Prime Minister candidate is contesting from Kerala, the whole nation will look up to Kerala” he added.

Congress Workers staged a show in Alappuzha town expressing their happiness of Rahul’s candidature at Wayanad.