‘Devotees will protest against the injustice’; Malankara Orthodox Church goes against LDF

Apr 1, 2019, 07:31 pm IST
The Malankara Orthodox Church has decided to go against the LDF in the coming elections. The Secretary of the church Biju Oommen has clarified that the devotees will certainly vote against the injustice that was done to them.

He accussed that the Jacobite church’s decision to support LDF is an act of grattitude for violating the Supreme Court verdict to handover the churches to the Orthodox congregation. This make the allegation raised by the Orthodox congregation that there was a conspiracy to overturn the Supreme Court verdict. And now the Congregation has understood that who has played behind this injustice. The devotees will certainly caste their vote against this injustice, Oommen added.

