Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he does not want to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Reports earlier suggested that Shivraj Singh is likely to contest in 2019 LS elections.

It has been reported that she wants to concentrate working in Madhya Pradesh itself. He again added that he will obey what his party asks him to do. In the constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, Vidisha and Bhopal the BJP has not announced its candidates yet