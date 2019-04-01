ICC World cup 2019; BCCI reveals date for Indian Team Selection

BCCI has reported that the 15 membered Indian team will be enrolled on April 20. The information regarding the same has been officially announced by team selection committee chairman MSK Praseed.

India will be having the first world cup match against South Africa on June 5. The committee has asserted that the 15 membered team will be selected on the basis of past one year old filtering.

MSK has informed that they committee has checked the best combination and openers among the team and 15 best among them are selected.

Captain Virat Kohli has said earlier that all the seats are reserved for the deserving players just before the IPL section.

The team is still worried about who could they enroll for batting as 4 th person. The selection committee has put forward the names of Ambati Raidu and Rishab Pant for the same.

The Indian cricket fans have to wait till April 20 for the detailed list of assigned players.