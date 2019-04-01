KeralaLatest News

Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ marks another record by 100 hours uninterrupted screening

Apr 1, 2019, 09:00 pm IST
Malayalam film’Lucifer’ has breaked many collection records within the fourth day of release. Now the film has bagged a pecuilliar record, the film has screened in a theatre 100 hours uninterrupted. The film has screened continuously 100 hours in Mars Cinemas, a theatre in Changarramkulam, in Malappuram district. The theatre group has informed this through their Facebook page.

