National test team captain arrested for drunk driving

Sri Lankan test team captain Dimuth Karunaratne was arrested by Sri Lankan police for drunk driving. He was arrested at Sri Lankan capital Colombo. The car which Karunaratne was driving hit an autorickshaw and the auto driver suffered injury. The player found to be drunk. Later police gave baile to the skipper.

The Sri Lankan police has expalined that it is a usual process. Tha star was found to drunk, so he was arrested and it is a baiable offence so he was granted bail.

But Sri Lankan cricket board has informed that it will intiate a probe against the player. The boarad may take cevere action against the player.

Karunaratne has lead the Sri Lankan team to victory in the recent South African tour of the team. It has been roumoured that he will be declared as the captain for the world cup team.