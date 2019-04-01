Latest NewsSports

Ombudsman sends notices to Pandya, Rahul for sexist comments

Apr 1, 2019, 07:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Supreme Court-appointed BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D.K. Jain has issued notices to India players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to appear for a deposition for their sexist comments on a TV chat show.

Both players were suspended by the committee of Administrators for their loose talk on the chat show ” Koffee with Karan”.

Hardik has told in the chat that he has numerous physical kind of relations with his opposite sex and his parents did not mind enquiring about this. This made the controversial part from Hardik

Rahul has told about the incident where his father had caught condom from his pocket when he was 18 years old this has marked up his controversial part.

Both have to face serious oppression from netizens all over the world,

Tags

Related Articles

These are the millionaires among Indian Chief Ministers

Feb 13, 2018, 08:49 pm IST

How To Make Prawn Noodles?

Oct 21, 2018, 10:21 am IST

‘Triple Talaq Law – Save Shariat’ Rally : Shoe hurled at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Jan 24, 2018, 07:34 am IST
PM Modi & IMF chief Christine Lagarde

PM Modi should pay more attention to Indian women: IMF chief

Apr 20, 2018, 11:37 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close