Ombudsman sends notices to Pandya, Rahul for sexist comments

The Supreme Court-appointed BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D.K. Jain has issued notices to India players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to appear for a deposition for their sexist comments on a TV chat show.

Both players were suspended by the committee of Administrators for their loose talk on the chat show ” Koffee with Karan”.

Hardik has told in the chat that he has numerous physical kind of relations with his opposite sex and his parents did not mind enquiring about this. This made the controversial part from Hardik

Rahul has told about the incident where his father had caught condom from his pocket when he was 18 years old this has marked up his controversial part.

Both have to face serious oppression from netizens all over the world,