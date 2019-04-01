Latest NewsIndia

P.M Modi Says Pakistan will Die its Own Death

Apr 1, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ event said that Pakistan had started opening its airspace now believing “Modi was busy with elections”. But he warned that for him the priority is not election, but nation.

“For me, the country is the priority, not elections,” he said while also affirming that political gains doesn’t motivate his action.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, he said we should not worry about Pakistan as they are set on a course where they will destroy themselves.

“We have spent a lot of time doing ‘India-Pakistan’. Pakistan will die its own death, leave that and lets move ahead,” the PM said.

