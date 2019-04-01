”Pakistan flags are waived for Rahul in Wayanad”; ‘Young Lawyers Association leaderChowkeedar Prerna Kumari’ tweets

Advocate Prerna Kumari, who give the plea in Supreme Court to remove the ban on women entry in Sabarimala temple, has ignited a new contraversay by her recent tweet.

Prerna, a pro- BJP activist has tweeted that ‘ Shocking.. Rahul to Contest elections in Wayanad, Kerala. Look who is celebrating in Wayanad waving Pakistan flags. Now you know why Congress selected this constituency’.

She has also shared a video. The video is from NEWS 18 channel. In that video, Muslim League activists are waving their party flag. This she accuses that they are waiving Pakistan flag. Prerna has tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP general secretary Bupinder Yadav in the tweet.

Shocking.. Rahul to Contest elections in Wayanad,Kerala.

Look who is celebrating in Wayanad waving Pakistan flags. Now you know why Congress selected this constituency.?@narendramodi? ?@byadavbjp? ?@kumarnandaj? ?@msunilbishnoi? ??@AnilNPillai32? pic.twitter.com/WnFTe5yi0J — Chowkidar Prerna (@PrernakumariAdv) March 27, 2019

Earlier Congress President Rahul Gandhi has announced that he will contest from Wayand constituency in Kerala.