PAN- Aadhaar linkage deadline extended.

Apr 1, 2019, 03:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The government has extended the deadline date for linking Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number ( PAN). The authority has decided to extend the date to September 30, 2019.

It is advised to link Aadhaar number with the PAN card while filing the return of income from April 1, 2019 unless specifically exempted.

“The matter has been considered by the Central government and now the cut-off date for intimating the Aadhaar number and linking PAN with Aadhaar is 30.09.2019, unless specifically exempted” said on official statement.

