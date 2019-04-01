KeralaLatest News

“Pinarayi Vijayan is Like Stalin, Destroys Religious Believers”, Says Alphons Kannanthanam

Apr 1, 2019, 07:15 am IST
Less than a minute

Alphons Kannanthanam, NDA candidate at Ernakulam is having a very active campaign and has now slammed Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan for his attitude towards religious believers.

“Kerala C.M behaves like Stalin. He tries to destroy religion and the basis of Marxist philosophy is the destruction of religion”.

“Lord Ayyappa is everyone’s favorite God. I have been to Sabarimala three times although am a Christian. Pinarayi Vijayan thinks he can destroy religious beliefs. The people of Kerala will not let him do that” he said.

“LDF and UDF have completely destroyed Kerala. The educated folk of the state is pushed into a plight to migrate to other places seeking a job. Although Kerala is ahead of other states in terms of Health and literacy, the state fails to provide opportunities to the youngsters of the state,” he added.

