Sitaram Yechury Compares P.M Modi and Amit Shah to these Diabolic Characters From Mahabharata

Apr 1, 2019, 07:30 am IST
Sitaram Yechury, as a part of his election campaign at Thriuvananthapuram, was fighting some extreme heat and making his speech, drawing comparisions between P.M Modi and some negative characters from Mahabharatha. Just when the speech was going in full swing, a party worker handed him a note informing him about Rahul Gandhi’s candidature at Wayanad. But he continued his speech without any change in the course.

“I know only two characters among Kouravas-Duryodhana and Dushasana. P.M Modi and Amit Shah are like that. Modi is Duryodhana and Amit Shah is Dushasana” he said. The audience erupted into loud claps without even waiting for the translations.

“Modi mentions stories like StartUp India, Digital India but doesn’t do actions that actually matters” he added.

