Before the general election the fight in Lalu Prasad’s family as boiled over again with his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tej Pratap has informed that he will launch his own party ” Lalu Rabri Morcha”.

“I will float the Lalu Rabri Morcha,” he told reporters in Patna on Monday.

The 30-year-old politician had been unhappy with his brother for some time and often it has been about an ego battle with him, who is Lalu Yadav’s preferred political successor.