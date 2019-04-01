Virat Kohli with Sunny Leone at Airport? Here is the Truth behind the Viral Video

A video had gone viral on social media where a man bears a close resemblance to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was seen walking with actor Sunny Leone at the airport. The resemblance was so striking that some people actually believed that it was indeed Kohli himself.

“For a second I thought how come Mr. Kohli is here as he has a match to play,” Bhayani, who posted the video on Instagram captioned the video, which has garnered over 80,000 views in just three hours. Check the video:

Fans pointed out that the man was not Kohli, but Leone’s manager Sunny Rajani, who looks uncannily similar to the cricketer. In fact, Rajani re-shared the video on his own Instagram account and wrote, “Thanks Viral Bhayani for the compliment.”