Yogi Adityanath Says BJP Has Two Ways of Dealing With Terrorists- Bullets and…

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the Opposition for seeking evidence of the Balakot airstrike. He said Pakistan and Opposition are pained by the post-Pulwama retaliation. He also alleged that the Opposition was encouraging terrorism, naxalism and anarchism.

“Pakistan was counting the dead bodies of terrorists. At that time, our Opposition was asking questions about the airstrike. This will not be tolerated at any cost,” Adityanath said.

“Masood Azhar… Congress gives them respect by adding ‘ji’ after their name. But, the BJP has only two ways of dealing with terrorists — BULLET OR BOMB” he added.