Anti-women Statement: Sunil P Elayidom slams CPM leader A.Vijayaraghavan

Apr 2, 2019, 05:34 pm IST
Left intellectual and orator Dr. Sunil P Elayidaom has slammed CPM leader A.Vijayaraghavan’s anti-women statement against UDF candidate. Sunil P Elayidaom, through his social media handle, raised his criticism against CPM leader.

He said that Vijayaraghavan’s comments are anti-women and it does not fit to ‘Left Political Culture’.

Earlier CPM central committee member and LDF convenor A.Vijayaraghavan has used abusive comment against Remy Hardias the Congress candidate contesting from Alalthoor constituency.

Read his Facebook Post: 

Gepostet von Sunil Elayidom am Dienstag, 2. April 2019

