Arun Jaitley criticizes Omar Abdullah for his two PM’s in J&K

Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have hit out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s alleged remarks on the revival of Wazir-e-Azam-and Sadar-e-Riyasat posts in Jammu and Kashmir. Jaitley said, Abdulla’s remarks only intended to create a separatists psyche.

In a Facebook post titled ‘Ek Desh Mein Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan’, Jailtey said, the new India will never allow any Government to commit such blunders. He also said the two mainstream parties in Kashmir are increasingly losing their identity.

Read Facebook Post: