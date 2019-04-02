“Blacklisting Masood Ahzar Will Set a Bad Example”,Says China

Earlier, US had circulated a draft resolution to the powerful 15-nation Council to blacklist Azhar and subject him to a travel ban, an assets freeze and an arms embargo. This had to be done since China, the all-weather friend of Pakistan had completely blocked any attempt to blacklist Masood Azhar.

China on Monday said that the US is “setting a bad example” and it will only “complicate” the matter by circulating the draft resolution.

“It is setting a bad example that will only complicate the matter. It is also not conducive for peace and stability in South Asia. China is opposed to this,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

“After the application for designation of Azhar was proposed (in the 1267 committee), China is in close communication and coordination with various parties and made positive progress. The US knows that very well,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here on Monday.