Communist gets a  historic victory in Turkey

The Communist party of Turkey has created history by registering a victory in provincial elections. Communist Party of Turkey’s (TKP) candidate Fatih Mehmet Maço?lu won the Dersim municipality, which makes the city the first to be governed by communists in the history of Turkey.

The total number of electors in Dersim, located in the Tunceli province in the eastern part of the country, is 56,943, of a total population of over 86,000. According to the unofficial reports, Maço?lu won by 32.41 percent, followed by the HDP, CHP, and AKP – President Erdogan’s party – with 27.97, 20.95, and 14.76 percent, respectively.

There he gained popularity for fiscal transparency and implementing a cooperative agricultural production model in Ovacik and neighboring districts. Through this initiative, the municipality also provided agricultural subsidies, including seeds and gas oil, and purchase guarantee.