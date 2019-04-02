Latest NewsIndia

Congress Demands an Apology From P.M Modi For this Reason

Apr 2, 2019, 09:03 am IST
After a lot of uncertainties, it was decided that Rahul Gandhi would contest from Wayanad for the upcoming Loksabha polls. The opposition had targeted Rahul for his choice of the constituency as the left said that Rahul is not taking the fight to BJP, but to the left. P.M Modi said that Rahul had chosen a constituency with minorities, because he is afraid that Hindu’s will punish Congress’ for “Hindu terror” remarks.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also sought action against him by the Election Commission (EC).

“He must apologise to the nation. He has insulted the freedom movement, he has insulted entire southern India, he has insulted the composite culture of India, he has insulted the India that is unified by its multiple cultures as also languages, religions, castes and creeds. The Election Commission must take note of this and take action against Narendra Modi,” Mr Surjewala said.

Party general secretary KC Venugopal said that PM Modi should apologise to the people of Wayanad for his “most condemnable and divisive” statement on the candidature of Gandhi.

