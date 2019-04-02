“Congress-NCP Alliance is Like Kumbhkarna” P.M Modi Takes a Jibe at the Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his first Lok Sabha poll rally in Wardha, has taken a jibe at the Congress-NCP alliance in Madhyapradesh. He said Sharad Pawar had chosen not to contest the general

elections this time after sensing which way the wind was blowing.

Modi compared the Congress-NCP alliance to Kumbhkarna, the mythological character from Ramayana who used to sleep for six months.

“The Congress-NCP government was like Kumbhakarna. They used to sleep for six months, get up, commit one scam and go to sleep again,” he said, adding that “there were scams everywhere” whether it was in irrigation, stamp papers, real estate or tender”.

He alleged that Pawar was also losing his grip over his own party. “The NCP is witnessing a family feud, and he is losing the party’s command to his bhatija (Ajit Pawar). There is a lot of infighting going on over the distribution of tickets. Today he has been clean bowled by the people, and his nephew would soon get him out hit wicket from the NCP’s chair,” he said.