Fahadh Fazil to play the lead in Fazil’s new film

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Fazil is planning to make a come back to the industry. He after a long gap will be directing a film. It is reported that his son Fahadh Fazil will play the lead role in the film.

‘Living Together’ released in 2011 was his last film. He recently made a comeback, not as a director but as an actor in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut ‘Lucifer’. He played a cameo role as Father Nedumbally in the movie.

It was Fazil who introduced his son to cinema through the film ‘Kaiyethum Doorath’, back in 2002. The movie was a big failure and Fahadh left his acting career halfway, but only to return back in style.