Fans Throw Bra at Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra Takes it and Does this, WATCH VIDEO

Apr 2, 2019, 06:34 am IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra, for the first time, attended a Jonas Brothers’ concert on Saturday and created some fun moments there. A new video from the event shows Priyanka picking up a fan’s bra off the floor and waving it in the air with a big smile.

The videos that have surfaced online from the Atlanta concert, and has gone viral. Check this out.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a picture with Nick and his brothers. She captioned the picture saying, “My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family ?????

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

