CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Female actors have more shelf life today says Ajay Devgn

Apr 2, 2019, 11:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn said female actors enjoy a longer shelf life now. Ajay, who is sharing screen space with his ’90s co-star Tabu in the upcoming film “De De Pyaar De”, said the change has come in past one decade.

The 50-year-old actor said working on the romantic comedy after a long gap was a great experience for him. The actor also celebrated his birthday at the trailer launch and said age is just a number.

“De De Pyaar De”, directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Ranjan, releases on May 17.

Tags

Related Articles

Malaika Arora looks stunning in red thigh-slit dress: See Pics

Jan 19, 2019, 03:14 pm IST

Sabarimala Appam and Aravana: Pandalam palace makes their stand on on rumours

Nov 27, 2018, 06:30 pm IST

Sabarimala: All-Party Meeting , Here are the Updates

Nov 15, 2018, 01:54 pm IST

Protest Intensifies in Nilakkal, Police Resorts to Lathicharge

Oct 17, 2018, 03:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close