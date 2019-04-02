Female actors have more shelf life today says Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn said female actors enjoy a longer shelf life now. Ajay, who is sharing screen space with his ’90s co-star Tabu in the upcoming film “De De Pyaar De”, said the change has come in past one decade.

The 50-year-old actor said working on the romantic comedy after a long gap was a great experience for him. The actor also celebrated his birthday at the trailer launch and said age is just a number.

“De De Pyaar De”, directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Ranjan, releases on May 17.