General Election 2019: Suresh Gopi may become BJP candidate in Thrissur

Apr 2, 2019, 04:42 pm IST
Malayalam actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi may become the BJP candidate in Thrissur. BJP national president Amit Shah has held initial discussion with Suresh Gopi regarding this. It has been said that Suresh Gopi was asked to arrive in New Delhi for further discussion. The official declaration may come by today evening.

BJP has counting Thrissur as a ‘A Class’ constituency. The chance for winning the seat as per BJP is high. BJP has reserved the seat for BDJS, the ally of BJP. BDJS fielded its president Thushsr Vellaplly in Thrissur. But now Thushar has become the NDA candidate from Wayanad to fight against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. So the BDJS has give the seat to BJP.

