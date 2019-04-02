India can kill terrorists in their house,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that it can now kill the enemies in their house. “Now we know how to respond. We can barge into their house and kill them,” he said at an election rally here in a reference to Pakistan without naming it.

“For 40 years, they had been killing us every day and we were sitting idle fearing that if we do something, we will lose the vote bank. Enough is enough. Modi is no longer ready to tolerate it,” he said amid loud cheers by the crowd at LB Stadium.

PM Modi was addressing the rally as part of the party’s campaign for April 11 elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. BJP had won Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat in this Telangana capital in 2014.

Modi said April 11 election would not mere decide victory or defeat of a party but would decide whether the new India would adopt a policy of giving a befitting reply to terrorism or just condemn it and sit idle.

“This election will decide whether the heroes of India will be honoured or pro-Pakistan elements will be honoured. It will also decide whether people want India of the bomb blasts days or a peaceful India of last 5 years,” he said. He appealed to people to vote for the ‘Chowkidar’ for a strong government so that he can make the country stronger.