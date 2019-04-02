Latest NewsIndia

India can kill terrorists in their house,says PM Modi

Apr 2, 2019, 07:23 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that it can now kill the enemies in their house. “Now we know how to respond. We can barge into their house and kill them,” he said at an election rally here in a reference to Pakistan without naming it.

“For 40 years, they had been killing us every day and we were sitting idle fearing that if we do something, we will lose the vote bank. Enough is enough. Modi is no longer ready to tolerate it,” he said amid loud cheers by the crowd at LB Stadium.

PM Modi was addressing the rally as part of the party’s campaign for April 11 elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. BJP had won Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat in this Telangana capital in 2014.

Modi said April 11 election would not mere decide victory or defeat of a party but would decide whether the new India would adopt a policy of giving a befitting reply to terrorism or just condemn it and sit idle.

“This election will decide whether the heroes of India will be honoured or pro-Pakistan elements will be honoured. It will also decide whether people want India of the bomb blasts days or a peaceful India of last 5 years,” he said. He appealed to people to vote for the ‘Chowkidar’ for a strong government so that he can make the country stronger.

Tags

Related Articles

Kareena Spotted Heavily Drunken After Party, Ranveer Singh Helps Her: Video

Jun 16, 2018, 06:46 pm IST

Chattisgarh CM’s ambitious plan; 50,000 free cell phones to people

Jun 6, 2018, 07:49 pm IST

Promote multilateralism to preserve peace: says French President Macron

Nov 12, 2018, 11:57 am IST

Is dairy really fattening and non-dairy diet helpful in losing weight? ,Here’s the answer

Dec 29, 2017, 08:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close