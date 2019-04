In Indian PremierĀ League Cricket, Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur today. Both the teams are chasing their first win of the season. Both the teams lost their three matches.

The Royals have lost their games against Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.