Pakistan, on Tuesday, claimed that Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Rakhchakri, Rawalakot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

Subedar Muhammad Riaz, Lance Havaldar Aziz Ullah and Sepoy Shahid Mansib martyred, while 10 soldiers got injured.

Pakistan army responded effectively, the country said.

Meanwhile, on Indian side, DM Poonch ordered that all the educational institutions within LoC’s 5 km area will remain shut on Tuesday.