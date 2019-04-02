KeralaLatest News

LDF Convenor Insults UDF Candidate Ramya Haridas

Apr 2, 2019, 07:29 am IST
UDF candidate at Alathur has been widely attacked by CPI(M). It all started with CPI(M) supporter Deepa Nishanth questioning Ramya’s mode of campaign and workers pasting Communist party symbol over Ramya’s posters and now in the worst of all, LDF convenor himself has come out with a cheap and insulting remark on Ramya.

“Ramya Haridas had gone to meet P.K Kunhalikutty. Now nobody can predict what will happen to her” he said in LDF convention meant for P.V Anwar’s election campaign. The remark is a veiled dig at Kunhalikutty’s involvement in a sex scandal.

But soon after his remark was widely criticise, he said he meant nothing demeaning. Pinarayi Vijayan too was present in the same meeting.

