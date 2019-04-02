Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls is a fight against BJP and RSS, says Omar Abdullah

Apr 2, 2019, 02:13 pm IST
A senior leader of the IUML, a major political force in Wayanad from where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is contesting elections, on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aiming to divide people on the basis of religion and said he should see all Indians as one.

Wayanad, a hill district in Kerala bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala, epitomises “unity in diversity”, Indian Union Muslim League leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal said, a day after Modi declared the Congress is scared to field leaders from constituencies where the majority dominates in terms of voters.

“We never expected such a statement from the prime minister,” said Thangal, and added that Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad had given confidence to workers of the Congress as well as to other members of the UPA in the region.

