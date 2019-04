In Badminton, India’s Sameer Verma lost to Chinese Shi Yuqi in his opening campaign in Malaysia Open. Sameer Verma suffered a 20-22, 23-21, 12-21 loss in a 65-minute men’s singles against World no 2.

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, however, made a good start to their campaign, eking out a 22-20, 24-22 win over Ireland’s Sam Magee and Chloe Magee in mixed doubles.

Malaysia Open began in Kuala Lumpur today