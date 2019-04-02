Modi Govt creates 15 million jobs every year : BJP Report Card

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to embark on a nationwide outreach programme, armed with a ‘report card’ that among others, claims that the Modi government created 15 million new jobs every year.

The Modi government has faced tremendous flak on the jobs front, particularly after a leaked National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) job survey pegged the unemployment rate at a four-decade high.

The ‘report card’, however, quotes ‘robust and reliable databases such as those with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), General Provident Fund (GPF) and the National Pension Scheme’ to claim 15 million new jobs were created every year under the Modi government.

‘This doesn’t even count initiatives such as PM Mudra Yojana, Startup India and the support and outreach for MSMEs. Around 14.62 million jobs have been created in the tourism sector alone in the last four years,’ said Sumit Bhasin, director Public Policy Research Centre, the BJP think-tank behind the ‘report card’.

The ‘report card’ also states that 17,024 startups have been recognised as of 19 March 2019 and that Rs 17.09 crore of Mudra loans have been sanctioned as of 19 March 2019.