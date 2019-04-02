Latest NewsIndia

Modi-Sarees is the New Trend in this Election Season

Apr 2, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Modi-Sarees is the new trend during this election season. You can now own a saree with the face of PM Modi printed on it. The sarees are presently quite popular in Gujarat, the native state of the PM.

Printed on a black background embellished with flowers and candles, the sarees have become a new trend in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur too.

“We came out looking for a saree that shows our support to our PM. He is the only PM who has done so much for the nation. He brought Abhinandan back. I came to buy a saree that supports our army,”  Anjali Sahu, a local resident, said.

According to one of the shopkeepers selling the ‘Modi saree’, the photographs have been printed digitally on the sarees. “It is a different kind of saree which has been launched recently. It is very popular among women. Right now, we have at least four types of sarees with PM Modi’s pictures on them.”

