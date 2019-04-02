Opposition leader raises abusive statement against union minister Smriti Irani

An opposition party leader has raised sexist statement against union minister Smriti Irani. Republican Party of India leader Jayadeep Kawade has raised sexist comments against BJP leader. The Republican party is an ally of Congress in Maharashtra.

He abused that Smirti will change her husband according to her ‘Bindhi’ (drop or dot). ‘It has been heard that those women wearing big bindhis change their husbands frequently’. She sits near Nitin Gadkari in Parliament. She always says that we will change the constitution. But changing constitution is not so easy as changing husband, he said.

Jayadeep Kawade is the son of Republican Party of India president JogendraKawade.