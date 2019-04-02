Latest NewsIndia

Opposition leader raises abusive statement against union minister Smriti Irani

Apr 2, 2019, 04:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

An opposition party leader has raised sexist statement against union minister Smriti Irani. Republican Party of India leader Jayadeep Kawade has raised sexist comments against BJP leader. The Republican party is an ally of Congress in Maharashtra.

He abused that Smirti will change her husband according to her ‘Bindhi’ (drop or dot). ‘It has been heard that those women wearing big bindhis change their husbands frequently’. She sits near Nitin Gadkari in Parliament. She always says that we will change the constitution. But changing constitution is not so easy as changing husband, he said.

Jayadeep Kawade is the son of Republican Party of India president JogendraKawade.

Tags

Related Articles

10th STD

CBSE 10th STD results DATE has been ANNOUNCED

May 28, 2018, 03:13 pm IST

Trump to declare North Korea on the defame list as state sponsor of terror

Nov 20, 2017, 10:47 pm IST

Election Commission asserts that would continue to use EVMs, VVPAT machines

Jan 24, 2019, 06:10 pm IST

Yet another social award for Indian Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra

Dec 13, 2017, 11:37 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close