P.M Modi Asks Opposition If they Support Omar Abdullah Over his “Separate PM For Jammu and Kashmir” Remark

Earlier, Omar Abdullah had said that his party will strive hard to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy that could include having a SadareRiyasat (president) and a Wazir-e-Azam (prime minister). This had evoked sharp reactions from all sides and BJP is questioning the entire opposition on his remark.

Modi slammed Abdullah’s remark and demanded to know from Congress and the opposition parties if they supported the NC leader on the autonomy issue.

He says we will take the clock back and replicate the situation before 1953 and there will be two Prime Ministers in India, Kashmir will have its separate PM”.

The Congress “must answer how its ally can say such a thing,” the Prime Minister said at a rally in Hyderabad.

A legal challenge to the Constitution’s Article 35A — which gives Jammu and Kashmir its special status — has become a matter of huge controversy.