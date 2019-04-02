P.M Modi Says History Proves Hindu Was Never Involved in Terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, in his first campaign rally in Maharashtra, criticized the Congress for coining the term ‘Hindu terror’. P.M Modi said that the Hindu community would teach the Congress a fitting lesson for the remarks.

“The Congress and the NCP can stoop to the lowest level for the sake of vote-bank politics. The Congress attempted to defame the crores of Indians by using the term ‘Hindu terror.

How can the Congress be forgiven for insulting the Hindus in front of the world? Weren’t you hurt when you heard the word ‘Hindu terror’? How can a community known for peace, brotherhood and harmony be linked with terrorism? In the thousand years of history, not a single incident shows an act of Hindu terrorism. Even the British historians could never find it” Modi added.