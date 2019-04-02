Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan bans IPL broadcast

Apr 2, 2019
Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed a ban on the telecast of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League in the country, alleging that India has made an “organised effort to harm” the game in Pakistan. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a press conference that the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the move was taken by the Cabinet because India left no opportunity to harm Pakistan’s cricket.

Chaudhry said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) would ensure that no IPL match is aired in Pakistan. He said the Pakistan government believes that sports and culture should not be politicised,

