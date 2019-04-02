Police Association files complaint against ‘Lucifer’ advertisement

The Kerala police have irked over a advertisement given by the makers of Malayalam film’Lucifer’. The Kerala Police Association has filed a complaint before Chief Minister, DGP and Censor Board. They also warned that the families of policemen will boycott the film.

The team ‘Lucifer’ has given a newspaper advertiement, in that the hero of the film Mohanlal is shown as placing his leg on the chest of a police officer. The police officials says that this kind of ads will spread wrong messages in the society.

The poster spreads the wrong message in the society. The incidents of attacking police is increasing in our society. Earlier some criminal gangs had done this, But now a days some normal youth are also involved in these kinfd of attacks. This kind of posters and advertisemnt s promotes this. The police association accused in the complaint.