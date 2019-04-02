Latest NewsIndia

Police seizes three trucks of liquor , Rs 10 lakh cash

Apr 2, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
Unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 lakh and a huge quantity of liquor was seized in Satara district of in the early hours on Monday, police said. It is suspected that the liquor and cash was supposed to be used to influence voters in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Police have detained seven persons in this regard, an official said.

