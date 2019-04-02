Rahul Gandhi a habitual liar,says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP vice-president and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Congress chief Rahul Gandhi a “habitual liar” on Monday and asked people not to fall in his “trap” in the Lok Sabha polls.

Chouhan said, “Rahul lies on Rafale deal and farmers issues. He has proven that he is a habitual liar.” Chouhan claimed that lakhs of farmers recently received a state government message telling them that the loan waiver exercise was put on hold due to the Model Code of Conduct. It seems Kamal Nath had been waiting for the poll announcement so that he could get rid of this promise, he added.

Chouhan said that MCC is not applicable on ongoing schemes and as such the government could have gone ahead with it if it wanted.

In reference to Congress’ promise of minimum income scheme for poor families, Chauhan said people should not fall in his “trap” and asserted that voters will teach the Congress a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls.

Chouhan claimed that Congress government has “cheated” farmers by not fulfilling promise of waiving agriculture loans.