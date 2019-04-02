Top Venezuela court moves to strip Guaido’s immunity

The Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal of Justice has called on the Constituent Assembly to strip opposition leader Juan Guaido of parliamentary immunity.

Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno said Guaido should be prosecuted for violating a ban on leaving the country when he went on a tour of Latin American nations that back a change in Venezuela’s government. The opposition leader is also accused of inciting violence linked to street protests and receiving illicit funds from abroad.

The court’s decision could pave the way for the prosecution of Guaido, who is reportedly under investigation for inciting violence against the government and receiving illicit funds. It comes just days after Guaido was banned from holding public office for 15 years.

Guido dismissed the Maduro-stacked high court and Constituent Assembly as illegitimate and continued his calls for Maduro to step down.

Venezuela has been facing an acute political crisis since January 5, when Guaido was elected the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016.